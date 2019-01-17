Ant McPartlin set to return to work on Friday

Have your say

Ant McPartlin will return to work on Friday for this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions after months away from the limelight.

The 43-year-old presenter stepped away from his TV roles in March, following his arrest for drink-driving.

Last year, his longtime on-screen partner Declan Donnelly hosted the live Britain's Got Talent shows solo.

But Ant will be reunited with Dec at this year's auditions for the hit ITV show, which are taking place at the London Palladium.

Ant stepped down from presenting Saturday Night Takeaway following his arrest for drink-driving and returned to rehab.

Dec later fronted I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! with Holly Willoughby instead of Ant.

Ant, who divorced wife Lisa last year, previously struggled with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation.

He was later banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.