Tribute night to life and music of Buddy Holly

A celebration of the life and music of Buddy Holly, one of the icons of popular music, will commemorate the great musician’s death 60 years ago this month.

All the great hits will be performed at the Marine Hall, Bootleg Buddy will handle the rock n roll numbers and the slow numbers (Heartbeat, Raining in my heart) will be performed by the Dream Team Choir.

There’s also a display of rock n roll dancing by the youngsters. It’s a cabaret type of evening so everyone can take to the dance floor as night ends. Plus there’s a best dressed rocker and rock goddess competition. Takes place on Saturday February 23.

Proceeds to Trinity Hospice and organised by North Fylde Rotary.