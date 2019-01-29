Tribute duo headline Through the Decades

There are still tickets available for Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly - a two hour uplifting show of pure rock and roll.

After playing in Europe and all over Great Britain, Darren Page joined up with Marc Robinson - a duo who have both dedicated their careers to Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

They perform all their hits recreating the nostalgia which the two artists, who brought a unique Texas influence into their music, are famed for.

Takes place at Thornton Little Theatre, Friday, February 15, 7.30pm. Tickets: (01253) 887693.