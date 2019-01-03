Tribute act The Carpenters Experience heads to Viva Blackpool

The Carpenters Experience is coming to Blackpool this weekend and it promises to leave you feeling on ‘Top Of The World’.

Known as the first ever tribute act to the beloved Karen and Richard, The Carpenters Experience bring their eagerly anticipated performance to Viva Blackpool on Sunday.

Filled with nostalgia, The Carpenters Experience comes together to recreate the sights and sounds of the much loved brother and sister duo.

The audience will be treated to a host of hits such as We’ve Only Just Begun, Rainy Days And Mondays, Mr Postman and Goodbye To Love.

With more than 20 years’ experience lead singer Maggie Nestor, who plays Karen, has toured the UK, Europe and Asia backed by her super talented tour band.

A spokesman for the Church Street cabaret venue said: “Eight of the UK’s top musicians have come together to recreate the sights and sounds of the phenomenal brother/sister singing duo, the Carpenters.

“Lead singer Maggie is a hugely experienced performer. Her pure and powerful voice is a beautiful tribute to the late, great Karen.”

Visit www.vivablackpool.com for tickets.