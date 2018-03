People who enjoy classical music have a rare opportunity to catch a highly-rated, international concert pianist in Fleetwood.

Andrew Wilde will be in concert at Fleetwood Methodist Church on Monday March 5, beginning at 2pm.

The public is welcome to attend and there is no need to book tickets.

Entry is just £2 at the door.

Mr Wilde, who has appeared four times at the church at the invitation of member Joan Wright, has won many international competitions, including in Milan and New York.