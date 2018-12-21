Tickets go on sale for Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's Calendar Girls musical at Blackpool Opera House

Have your say

The Calendar Girls will be baring all when they perform Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s musical comedy in Blackpool next year.

Tickets go on sale today for Calendar Girls The Musical, which will run at Blackpool Opera House from Tuesday, October 15 to Saturday, October 19.

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth

Inspired by a true story, the production follows a group of ladies who decide to appear nude for a Women’s Institute calendar in order to raise funds to buy a settee for their local hospital, in memory of one of their husbands.

The musical comedy shows life in their Yorkshire village, how it happened, the effect on husbands, sons and daughters, and how a group of ordinary ladies achieved something extraordinary.

Produced by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers, Calendar Girls The Musical is directed by Matt Ryan and designed by Robert Jones. Casting is to be announced.

The award-winning production played a six-month season at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End last year, and, before that, played sold-out seasons in Leeds and Manchester.

Tim Firth said: "To be given a chance to revisit Calendar Girls The Musical is a unique opportunity.

"As the great Stephen Sondheim said, ‘Musical comedies aren't written, they are rewritten."

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth grew up in the same village in the north of England and have been friends for 25 years.

With Take That, Gary has written and co-written 14 number one singles, has sold over 50 million records worldwide and is a six times Ivor Novello Award-winner.

Tim has won the Olivier Award and UK Theatre Award for Best New Musical, and the British Comedy Awards Best Comedy Film for Calendar Girls.

Bloodwise, the UK’s specialist blood cancer charity, will continue to receive monies from the production.

For tickets, visit wintergardensblackpool.co.uk