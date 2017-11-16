Tickets go on sale for Comic Con World event at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Comic book fans can get their geek on next year at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Comic Con World event, which will take place at the amusement park on May 5 and 6 2018.

Comic books, games, clothing and merchandise will be on sale at the two-day event, which will also feature movie set displays from famous blockbusters such as Star Wars.

Guests can dress up as their favourite fictional characters, with a £200 prize on offer for the best costume.

There will also be a kids zone with child-friendly games, including Minecraft and Lego and Marvel video games.

Representatives from Blackpool and The Fylde College will also make an appearance to demonstrate students’ computer skills.

Tickets cost £7.99 for adults and children over 12-years-old, and £4.99 for children aged between five and 11-years-old. A family ticket costs £23.99.

Entry is free for children aged four and under.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Comic Con website www.comicconworld.co.uk

People who wish to run a stall at the event are asked to email Comicconworld@mail.com with information about what they would like to sell.