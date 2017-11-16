Tickets for live Peter Kay gig in Blackpool to be auctioned in aid of Children in Need

50 pairs of golden tickets to an intimate live gig with Peter Kay, which will take place at the at The Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, July 7 2018, will be auctioned today.

Lucky winners have been told on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast programme that Peter will be putting them up in B&Bs overnight and getting them fish and chips from the Cottage chippy.

Anyone interested in the event should call 0345 1 22 33 44 where you’ll be greeted by a friendly voice, then simply follow the instructions.

You will be asked for the amount you want to bid, your name, and your telephone number so organisers can call you back if you make the top 50.

As soon as you place your bid you will be told if you are in or not. If you aren’t, then you’ll be given the chance to up your bid.

Even if you are in the top 50 when you hang-up, you may still be outbid, so keep listening to the Radio 2 breakfast show for updates on how the bidding is going.

Standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply.