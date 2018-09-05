Thousands trot in to help Blackpool rescue horse centre

The 72 horses and ponies now at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm open day will have a warm and safe winter thanks to the 3,000 people who visited on the day.

The charity’s biggest fund raising event of the year saw entertainment for the whole family at the centre near Little Plumpton.

Penny Farm open day. Annabelle and Amelia Lane.

Visitor officer Zoe Clifford said the event raised around £8,000 which will help keep the centre going in the coming months.

She said: “We would like to thank everyone who came along helped and supported us, this is our biggest fund raising event of the year and very important wiht the winter months approaching.”

She said visitors enjoyed the stunts from Atkinsons Action Horses, the mounted police Ridgeside Falconry, classic cars, archery, Fylde Pony Club, alpacas and the Lancashire Police and Fire Cadets with their stocks.

She added: "The stunt team was brilliant and the cadets with their stocks and wet sponges were very amusing. We try to have something for the whole family as well as the horses."

Penny Farm open day. Holly Massey with an alpaca.

She said the centre enjoyed a proud moment when one of its rescue horses, World Horse Welfare Missy, a six-year-old shire cross, was announced as going on trial with Lancashire Police as a trainee police horse.