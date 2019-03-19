This is who is headlining at The Comedy Station Comedy Club in Blackpool this weekend

Have your say

Hot on the heals of its opening weekend, organisers at Blackpool's The Comedy Station Comedy Club have announced this weekend's line-up.

Headlining both Friday and Saturday night will be creator, editor and writer of Viz, Simon Donald.

Simon has written and performed seven Edinburgh Fringe shows, often appearing as a character comic as a number of different outrageous creations.

The most popular of these is Barry Twyford, a hapless market research dogsbody whose surveys often pose more questions than they answer.

Simon will be supported by BBC Comedy Awards finalist Andy White and Liverpudlian comedian Davey Ash on Friday, and U.S. legend of comedy, Al Lubel and Katie Tracey on Saturday.

Doors open at 6.30pm on Friday and 7pm Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.blackpoolcomedyclub.com, by calling 01253 381 381, or by clicking the “Book Now” button on the clubs Facebook page: fb.me/blackpoolcomedy