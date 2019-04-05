This is how you can get discounted wristbands at the Pleasure Beach - and use them whenever you want

Pleasure Beach thrill-seekers can now snap up open dated wristbands - to take advantage of on line discount and give more flexibility around their visits.

Open Dated Wristbands – which cost £30, a saving of £9 on the gate price – allow visitors to purchase a wristband for the online price and then visit on any day of the 2019 season.

Once they purchase the Open Dated Wristband online, they will receive a reference which they can redeem at the ticket centre on any day of the season.

A spokesman said: “With 10 amazing roller coasters to choose from, whatever your taste in thrills, we have a ride for you.

“Our younger thrill-seekers can enjoy the ups and downs of the Blue Flyer before they progress onto the classic Nickelodeon Streak.

“If you have a head for heights, the UK’s tallest roller coaster, The Big One, offers high-speed drops and breathtaking views.

“If you like your world to be turned upside down take your pick from Revolution, Infusion or our newest addition to the line up, ICON.”

The Pleasure Beach Pass – an entry pass to the park for the day – costs £10 and includes a trip on the River Caves, the Pleasure Beach Express and chance to explore the Chinese Puzzle Maze.

Visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com