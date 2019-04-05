This is how you can get cheaper Pleasure Beach wristbands if you live in Blackpool

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has launched a new discount scheme for Fylde coast residents.

The Wylde Coasters offer means everyone with an FY or PR postcode can buy wristbands at the online price anytime they visit the attraction – a saving of up to £14 per person, or £56 per group, on the gate price.

Read more: Here's how to get new, open dated wristbands at the Pleasure Beach

Amanda Thompson, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “The Wylde Coasters discount scheme has been launched as we are always grateful for the support of people in the local area and wanted to be able to offer something back.

"I hope many people will take advantage of this scheme and enjoy discounted fun filled family days out with us."

Each person can purchase up to four wristbands in any one transaction and can do this as many times as they like each season.

Proof of residence - such as a utility bill, bank statement or any other official document showing the resident's full name and postcode - will be required.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach features 10 roller-coasters including The Big One, Revolution, Infusion and the attraction's newest addition to the line up, ICON, which is the UK’s first double launch roller-coaster.

Families can also enjoy Nickelodeon Land, which boasts 12 rides and attractions and gives youngsters chance to meet their favourite Nick characters including Paw Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Wylde Coasters discount scheme is available now and is valid for every day of the season.

- The discount allows residents within an FY or PR postcode to purchase up to a maximum of four on the day wristbands directly at the ticket centre at the standard (within 7 day) online price. The offer is not valid on family wristbands or the Pleasure Beach Pass.

For more information on Blackpool Pleasure Beach, visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com