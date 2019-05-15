Win family wristbands to Whyndyke Farm Funfair!

We've teamed up with Carousel Funfairs to offer two lucky winners the chance to win a wristband for a family of four for all the fun of the fair later this month.

With white knuckle rides and a full selection of fairground favourites, there’s plenty to put a smile on everyone's faces.

The fair runs until June 2nd, full details can be found at www.carouselfunfairs.com

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer this question:

Q: At which farm is the funfair held?

Then email your answer with ‘Carousel’ in the subject field, adding your name, address and contact number to:

competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Closing date is Wednesday 22nd May midnight.

To give us permission to contact you if you are a winner, please put YES in your email entry.

Standard JPImedia competition rules apply.

Your details will only be used for the purposes of the competition and not passed to third parties for marketing.

Prize wristbands must be used Tuesday 28th or Wednesday 29th May 2019.