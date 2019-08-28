We saved our park - Fleetwood residents celebrate launch of play area

A community in Fleetwood is celebrating after helping to make a £20,000 park project a reality.

A community in Fleetwood is celebrating after helping to make a £20,000 park project a reality.

When a small neighbourhood park on Mariners Close looked to have reached the end of the line, residents were heartbroken at the prospect of losing it.

The little play area had been a safe haven for many years, a place where youngsters could play safely near their homes.

But Wyre Council, which owns the land, felt it would not be financially viable to restore the park after its equipment became worn out, looking to replace it with a grassed garden area instead.

However, a determined effort from the Friends of Mariners Close Park has saved it after raising £3,000 and successfully applying for a £10,000 National Lottery grant.

The remaining £7,000 came from Wyre Council after the authority agreed to use the money it would have spent on its original project for the £19,781 park instead.

The park was officially opened on Saturday.

Kate Smith, of the Friends of Mariners Close Park, said: “It shows what community spirit and real determination can do.

“I played on this park myself when I was young and when I moved back here recently I was really saddened when I heard it might be closing.

“It is a perfect place for young children to play in - it is really safe and somewhere the local families can come.

“It had become dilapidated so it was in desperate need of being restored.

a slide , some swings and a sea saw, along with soft surfacing.”

The Friends, comprising a small group of people from the nearby houses, raised their funds from a fashion show at Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, a pub Olympics event at the Rossall Tavern pub and a sponsored head shave.

The Friends project was set up by 19 year old Jess Basquill, the former Wyre Youth Mayor, and other members are her dad Nigel Basquill, Angela Shearer and John Fraser.

Jess said: “People didn’t think we could save the park but it just goes to show what people can do when they work together.”

The park also includes a bench donated by Lancashire County Council member, Coun Stephen Clarke.

Kate added: “We’d just like to thank everyone who helped us, including the comoany which did the work, the council, the National Lottery and the peoploe who supported our fundraisers.”