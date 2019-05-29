Ultimate Love Island experience coming to North West this summer - here's how to get tickets

Love Island fans will have the chance to get a taste of life in the iconic villa this summer, as the ultimate immersive experience is set to arrive in the North West.

Setting up home in the heart of Liverpool in July, Love Island The Experience will offer the chance to enjoy live screenings of the show and snap photos at some of the villa's most iconic spots.

Love Island fans can get a taste of life in the iconic villa (Photo: ITV2)

Love Island The Experience

The event will be held at Liverpool's Chavasse Park from 22 to 29 July, offering the unique opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of the famous TV villa.

As part of the Love Island experience, attendees will be able to snap exclusive photos at the fire pit, bedroom and beach hut from the show.

There will be themed food and cocktails on offer, with hot snacks and a full bar on site.

Fans will be able to snap exclusive photos at the fire pit, bedroom and beach hut from the show (Photo: ITV2)

The experience will also feature the highest definition outdoor LED screen in the country, spanning 10 metres in length, so fans can enjoy the latest screening of the show as all the live action unfolds.

There will be special guest appearances from departing islanders every evening, with the live screening to be followed each night by an after party.

How to get tickets

Tickets are available to buy online and are priced at £14.50, plus a booking fee.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the event finished at 11pm.

The live screening will start at 9pm, although it is recommended that attendees arrive early to enjoy the photo backdrops and villa sets on site beforehand.

To attend the event, you must be aged 18 or over.