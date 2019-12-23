Tour kicks off for St Anne's Parish Operatics seasonal panto Snow White

Have your say

St Annes Parish Operatics take their annual pantomime on tour, kicking off on Saturday December 28.

This year they are performing the beautiful tale of Snow White, complete with all the chaos, songs and jokes which typify a classic panto.

St Annes Parish Operatics Snow White

It has been written by Paula Curtis and is being directed by Alison Thornton and will include the usual favourites including the evil Queen, played by Emily Laws, Dame - Bernard Kennedy and evil huntsmen Lindsay Clarke and Mandy Palmer.

The whole show is full of songs and jokes to keep the audience entertained.

Youngsters have been rehearsing for weeks and are keen to get the shows underway.

The Saturday performances are at The Parish Rooms, Headroomgate Road, St Annes with a matinee at 3pm and evening at 7pm.

St Annes Parish Operatics in rehearsal for Snow White

They will return on January 4 at Marton U FC on Wordsorth Ave, Blackpool and again the following week at St Thomas Church, St Annes on January 11, 3pm and 7.30pm.