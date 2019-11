From large performances and concerts to intimate sing-alongs, there's nothing better than some traditional carol singing to get you into the Christmas spirit. If you'd like you event included here, please email: colin.ainscough@jpimedia.co.uk

1. G4 Christmas The vocal quartet will be playing Blackpool Tower Ballroom on December 12, 2019. Tickets are 17.50. VIP 'Meet and greet' tickets are still available. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Blackpool Music Service Christmas Festival Hundreds of children will be performing at the Winter Gardens' event on December 10, 2019. Tickets are from 4. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Carols at the Winter Gardens This traditional carol concert, will feature carols and readings followed by a short Christmas message on December 12, 2019 from 715pm-9pm. Tickets from 5. other Buy a Photo

4. Christmas Carols and Songs The event hosted by Friends of Stanley Park is set to take place on Sunday, December 22, 2019, 2pm-3.30pm. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more