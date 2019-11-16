Christmas comes but once a year – but when it does, there is no better place than Blackpool to get a sprinkle of festive sparkle!

This year, the UK’s favourite beach resort has lined up a fantastic programme of traditional shows, events and entertainment to complement the Christmas shopping and party season.

These are some of the many Christmas shows, events and entertainment taking place in Blackpool this festive season

Among the highlights are:

• Peter Pan. Swashbuckling adventures with Captain Hook, Tinker Bell and the hungriest of crocodiles, as Peter sets sail for Neverland in this traditional panto. Fabulous family show in the most beautiful of venues. Blackpool Grand Theatre from December 6 to January 5.

• Horrible Christmas. When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas? From Victorian villains to medieval monks, it’s a hair-raising adventure from the producers of Horrible Histories! Opera House in the Winter Gardens from December 13-29.

l Pinocchio at the Blackpool Tower Circus. Experience this classic story in the world-famous circus arena with jaw-dropping stunts, hilarious comedy capers with Mooky the Clown and that amazing water finale! Runs on selected dates until January 19.

• Christmas Lights Switch On. Join Queen of the Jungle and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt as she switches on the lights in Blackpool Town Centre in the UK’s capital of Illumination. Live entertainment in St John’s Square from 3pm on Saturday 30 November with free parking on most of Blackpool Council’s car parks.

• Santa’s Grotto. Blackpool Pleasure Beach creates its very own winter wonderland with sparkling grotto, Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and complementary ice skating. Open on selected dates until Christmas Eve.

l Christmas in the Tower Ballroom. Follow in the footsteps of the Strictly stars and enjoy the magic of the world-famous Tower Ballroom dressed in its Christmas finest! Festive teas and Christmas parties on selected dates during December.

• Unique Christmas-themed activities in all of the resort’s attractions, including Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, Coral Island, the three piers, Ascent Trampoline Park, as well as a chance to get up close and personal with some real reindeer at Blackpool Zoo.

• A whole host of party nights at numerous bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. Check out the seafront Viva Blackpool show-bar for a full programme of Christmas events including The Spirit of Christmas spectacular plus lots more entertainment across the resort.

• Late Night Shopping. Check out the Houndshill Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Blackpool, and benefit from discounted parking in the run-up to Christmas to encourage people to shop local and enjoy the festive entertainment on offer. The centre is home to over 60 stores – including Debenhams, New Look, Footasylum, River Island, Disney Store and Build-a-Bear Workshop! You will also find scores of independent bars, shops and restaurants in the surrounding town centre. Late night shopping until 8pm on Thursday 5, 12 and 19 December.

• Santa & Mrs Claus on the Western Train. The Western Train becomes Santa’s Grotto and is parked all day at North Pier Heritage Stop from 1030-1230 and 1330-1530 on 7 & 8, 14 & 15 and 21 & 22 December. And for an additional supplement, ride with Santa at 4pm on these dates on the Western Train. Tickets available on board!

• Hotels galore. With so much to do over the Christmas period, why not stay a while longer. Blackpool has got hotel and B&B accommodation to suit all pockets and two of its “next generation” hotels, The Boulevard and the Hampton by Hilton are already open.

• Park for a Pound. Throughout December, residents and visitors will be able to park for just £1 for any three-hour period on Central, East Topping Street and West Street car parks in the town centre. The £1 parking offer will run from December 1 to January 1 inclusive.