Strictly Come Dancing makes history in Blackpool as longest serving professional dancer Anton Du Beke scores his first ever tens with Emma Barton

The magic of Blackpool strikes again.

This weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing live from the resort brought everything millions of fans have come to expect of the dance spectacular opening with a high energy roller coaster ride.

The show case featured lots of Blackpool charm and fun with candy floss, an arcade claw and even an appearance from Sooty.

And at the heart of it the home of international dancing the 125 year old Tower Ballroom, which did not disappoint, illuminated with ballroom glitz.

The special weekend belonged to longest serving Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton Du Beke who as the only dancer to appear in all 17 series received his first ever tens for his beautiful American Smooth with dance partner actress Emma Barton.

The dancer could not hide his sheer joy, falling to his knees in celebration, as judges Shirley Ballas and Bruno rewarded them the maximum points, earning them their highest score of the series so far, with a total of 37 out of 40.

Actress Emma Barton performing her American Smooth on Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Pictures Guy Levy

Emma, dressed in a showstopping red and feather dress and Anton in tails were praised by the whole panel for their ‘classic Hollywood’ style and elegant choreography to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Ella Fitzgerald.

While scorching under the heat of Alex Scott and Neil Jones Pase Doble to Beyonce’s Run the World - it was raining high scores throughout the evening with Kelvin Fletcher and Karim Zeroual both finishing top of the leaderboard with 39 points.

Kelvin and Oti Mabuse executed an almost perfect Jive to Jail House Rock, which Tess Daly said ' nearly brought the roof down on the Tower Ballroom.'

The former Emmerdale actor was overwhelmed by the reception and delighted to have shared the evening with his mum and wife and his grandmother watching him perform.

Chris Ramsay and Karen Hauer performing the Salsa at Blackpool to Uptown Funk'Pictures: Guy Levy

He described the night as 'incredible.'

The act was a hit with the audience, proving why Kelvin remains a favourite to lift the coveted trophy alongside children's presenter Karim, who left Motsi Mabuse 'speechless' with an incredible action packed Charleston to close the show with Amy Dowden.

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer had kicked off the north west party in showstopping fashion with a Salsa to the Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars hit Uptown Funk.

All seven dances earned the contestants standing ovations and thunderous applause, with producers saying they had recorded the highest volume reaction from the Blackpool audience to date.

Anton Du Beke arriving at Blackpool Tower on Saturday 'Pictures Dave Nelson

Tess Daley and Claudia Winkelman expressed their joy at returning to the Ballroom for the special programme and added extra sparkle to the show in glitzy silver and gold outfits.

A host of celebrity guests joined the night of family entertainment with reigning champion Stacey Dooley, Gethin Jones, Gemma Atkinson and actor Chris Bisson.

Reality star and presenter Scarlett Moffat , who will turn on Blackpool’s Christmas lights also joined the audience.

Tonight the resort welcomes Westlife, who will perform with the professionals with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 as the bottom two couples based on judges' scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The results show airs tonight from 7.15pm