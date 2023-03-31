Sting, Jimmy Carr and Lionel Richie: Some of the big name celebrities performing in Lancashire in the next few months
Lancashire is set to host some exciting events over the next few months, featuring well-known superstars of music and comedy.
Here are some of the acts heading to the county and details of how to get tickets ...
Bez – April
Join the audience for a personal experience with Bez, the outrageous dancer from Happy Mondays. He'll answer questions and share candid details about his colourful life journey from a Madchester band in the 90s to a politician, eco-warrior, and bee enthusiast. You can book your tickets for this event at Darwen Library Theatre on Friday, April 14, here.
Anne-Marie – May
The 2023 Highest Point festival at Lancaster's Williamson Park is set to be a treat for music lovers, with Anne-Marie, Bastille, and Hacienda Classical headlining the event. Taking place from May 11-13, the festival promises an exciting and highly anticipated lineup. Get your tickets here.
Roger Sanchez and Graeme Park – May
Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Retro In The Park event in Burnley's Towneley Park, which promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The legendary DJs, Roger Sanchez and Graeme Park, will be headlining the event on May 27 and May 29, during the May Bank Holiday weekend. Don't miss your chance to see these iconic artists perform live! Tickets available here.
Jimmy Carr – June
In June, the Winter Gardens in Blackpool will host Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny 2.0 tour, featuring an evening of comedy that revolves around "all sorts of terrible things." This performance, scheduled for June 9, is not appropriate for children under the age of 16. You can buy tickets here.
Sting, Lionel Richie and George Ezra – June/July
Lytham Festival has an impressive lineup of artists, including George Ezra, Sting, and Lionel Richie, who will be making a much-awaited comeback after being unable to perform at the 2022 event. The festival will kick off with George Ezra's performance on June 29, followed by Sting on June 30 and Lionel Richie on July 1. Other popular performers such as Motley Crue and Jamiroquai will also be part of the event, which is set to take place from June 28 to July 2, 2023. Tickets for the festival are available here.
There are loads more events coming up over the summer months – keep checking our What’s On section for the latest details.