Stanley Park Classic Car Show: 11 photos as vintage vehicles visit Blackpool

Classic car show at Stanley Park, Blackpool

Classic and veteran vehicle aplenty descended made for an eye-catching day at Blackpool’s Stanley Park.

It was a tribute to the early days of motoring - and no doubt the mechanical skills of their owners - as cars took part in this year’s Manchester to Blackpool Car Run. The cavalcade of vintage and classic cars started their journey at 9am on Sunday at Worsley Old Hall in Greater Manchester before reaching Blackpool’s Stanley Park in the early afternoon.

Lewis Gilbert (8) and a 1992 Ferrari 348 TS

Richard Senior with his 1963 Jaguar MK2 3.4

Some of the classic vehicles at the event.

Duncan Hayhurst with his 1952 Triumph Renown TDC

