Shimmy and shake back to the Sixties with Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society

A show to really shout about comes to Thornton Little Theatre next week.

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society will take audiences on a musical celebration of the swinging 60s with Shout – the Mod Musical. The cast will shimmy and shake while belting out timeless hits including Downtown, Son of a Preacher Man, Goldfinger, These Boots Are Made For Walking, to Sir With Love and, of course, Shout.

The cast of 30 perform the show full of songs which made big stars of Cilla Black, Petula Clark, Lulu,

Dusty Springfield and Shirley Bassey.

By coincidence members of the society appeared on stage at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool in the Royal Show of 1981 before Prince Charles, when downtown Star Petula Clark topped the bill.

Producer Howard G Raw said: “We promise a highly colourful production stuffed full with hit songs from start to finish.”

Shout runs from Wednesday, October 30 to Saturday, November 2 nightly, 7.30pm, Saturday matinee, 2.30pm.

Picture: Adrian Patrick