PLAY Expo Blackpool 2019: These are the classic arcade games from your youth that you'll be able to play this month

Retro gamers across the Fylde coast are in for a treat later this month when this year's PLAY Expo arrives at Norbreck Castle Hotel's Norcalympia Exhibition Centre.

The event, set to take place on on October 12 and 13, will be crammed with retro games, indie gaming, rhythm games, pinball machines, Minecraft, Lan Gaming, retro gaming and Cosplay, plus the arcade zone with its new Japanese intake.

There will be 150 arcade cabinets at this year's PLAY Expo Blackpool

Alongside the 150 arcade cabinets will be other games, including, head-to-head Street Fighter and Virtua Fighter 5.

​



18 Wheeler

720 Degrees

Amidar

Arkanoid

Asteroids

Asteroids Deluxe

Astrian

Battlezone

Berzerk

Black Tiger

Blasteroids

Bosconian

Breakout

Bubble Bobble

Bump'n'Jump

Burger Time

Carnival

Centipede

Circus Charlie

Commando

Continental Circus

Crazy Taxi

Defender

DDR

Dig Dug

Donkey Kong

Double Dragon

Enduro Racer

Frogger

Galaga

Galaxian

Gauntlet

Golden Tee Golf

GORF

Gyruss

Hang On

House Of The Dead

Indiana Jones & Temple Of Doom

Joust

Juno First

Karate Champ

Ken Sei Mogura SF2

Kung Fu Master

Lady Bug

Mappy

Marble Madness

Midnight Resistance

Millipede

Missile Command

Moon Patrol

Mortal Kombat 2

Mr Do

Ms Pac Man

Neo Geo

New Rally X

Nibbler

Nintendo Playchoice 10

OutRun

Pac & Paint

Pac-Man

Pac-Mania

Paperboy

Pengo

Phoenix

Pleiades

Point Blank

Pole Position Cockpit

Popeye

Power Drift

Punch Out

Rad Mobile

Return Of The Jedi

Road Blasters

Road Runner

Robotron 2084

Rush'n'Attack

Rygar

SEGA Megatech

SEGA Rally Championship

Side Arms

Silver Strike Bowling

Sinistar

Space Duel

Space Harrier

Space Invaders pt 2

Spy Hunter

Star Wars

Stargate

T2 Judgement Day

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tekken 3

Tempest

The Simpsons

Time Crisis 2

Time Pilot

Toobin

Track & Field

TRON

Turbo

Vanguard

Vigilante

Vindicators

Virtua Fighter

Virtua Striker

Vs Super Mario Bros

Zaxxon

This year organisers have expanded the Arcade Zone by working with Japanarama to bring a range of rhythm, shooting, and fighting large-scale modern Japanese cabinets, including:

Darius Burst EX

Taiko no Tatsujin 14

Project Diva

Ju Beat

Reflec Beat

Pop n Music

5x Viewflix C running various games including head-to-head Street Fighter 3

3x Astro City & 2x Blast City cabs running various shmups and bullet-hells

2x Sega Lindberg cabs running head-to-head Virtua Fighter 5

For more information on the event visit www.playexpoblackpool.com​