Things to do.

Planning a fun day out in Lancashire this sunny weekend? Here are some of the best activities in Preston, Blackpool, and across the county

Here are some of the best Lancashire activities for a family day out in the sun this weekend.


Just remember to bring your sun cream - this weekend is set to be a scorcher.

Enjoy wildlife and plant life along miles of trails by the river Ribble.

1. Brockholes Nature Reserve

Perfect for families with kids.

2. Marton Mere Caravan Holiday Park

No clubs or collared shirts needed for this game at Haigh Hall.

3. Foot Golf

This family fun day out is one of the top rated activities on TripAdvisor.

4. Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary

