PierJam Blackpool 2020: Electronic music legends Chase & Status announced for North Pier gig

Have your say

Blackpool's North Pier has been announced as the first location for PierJam's 2020 season of events, set to take place on Saturday, May 9, 2019.

Organisers have now announced the music names set to play over the bank holiday weekend.

Confirmed acts include king of bass music Holy Goof, Crucast’s very own Skepsis alongside Bru-C as well as Manchester born house music trio Mason Collective, Amine Edge, Alisha and chart-topping electronic music legends Chase & Status (DJ Set).

Tickets for the 2020 opening event are set to go on sale at 9am on Friday November 29, 2019.

Visit www.pierjam.com for more information