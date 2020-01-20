Paramotor flights from Cleveleys at the weekend put on quite a show
Anyone enjoying a stroll on the promenade at the weekend would also have been treated to a special aerial display.
A group of paramotorists were taking off from the beach at Cleveleys and flying along the cost.
A hoop with protective netting primarily keeps lines out of the propeller
There are two basic types of paramotors: foot launch and wheel launch.
Foot launch models consist of a frame with harness, fuel tank, engine, and propeller.
Paramotor is the generic name for the harness and propulsive portion of a powered paraglider
