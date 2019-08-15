National Rollercoaster Day 2019: here are some of the best rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach In honour of this year's National Rollercoaster Day (Friday, August 16) here is a rundown of some of the best rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Do you agree with this list? Which should be top? 1. Ice Blast. Reaches G forces of up to 4.5g and -1g. Opened in 1997 as as PlayStation: The Ride it was renamed in 2002 as ice Blast. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Infusion. Taking what had become a popular format in UK coasters, the Pleasure Beach gave it their own special flavour by siting Infusion over the site of the old log flume ' to make it the UK's first suspended looping coaster! jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Revolution. The UK's first 360 looping rollercoaster, which opened in 1979, launches from an'elevated station, does a loop-the-loop and then reverses back to its starting point. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Valhalla. Opened in 2000 it takes you a watery journey through ice, fire, wind and snow on Valhalla. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3