National Roller Coaster Day 2019: here are some of the best rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
In honour of this year's National Roller Coaster Day, here is a rundown of some of the best rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
Thursday 15 August 2019 14:16
1. Ice Blast.
Reaches G forces of up to 4.5g and -1g. Opened in 1997 as as PlayStation: The Ride it was renamed in 2002 as ice Blast.
2. Infusion.
Taking what had become a popular format in UK coasters, the Pleasure Beach gave it their own special flavour by siting Infusion over the site of the old log flume ' to make it the UK's first suspended looping coaster!
3. Revolution.
The UK's first 360 looping rollercoaster, which opened in 1979, launches from an'elevated station, does a loop-the-loop and then reverses back to its starting point.
4. Valhalla.
Opened in 2000 it takes you a watery journey through ice, fire, wind and snow on Valhalla.
