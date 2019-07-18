Lytham Hall classic car show: thousands set to visit the motoring attraction

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Lytham Hall car show this summer.



Thousands of fans of horsepower and heritage will be headed to the historic Lytham Hall this summer.

Some of the classic cars on show.

On Sunday 4th August the 78 acre park at Lytham Hall, near Blackpool, will resound with the roar of classic cars, motorcycles, classic 4x4's and ex-military vehicles.

Everyone can enjoy sitting back in the sun to enjoy the popular arena displays of historic and restored vehicles.

For those in the family who prefer to get up close and personal amongst the pistons, enjoy the chance to pick up tips and chat to fellow enthusiasts and owners around the acres of displays and club stands.

At the famous auto jumble, there’s plenty of opportunities to pick up a bargain. Or polish up your own pride and joy and drive in to join in the fun, as private classic cars are warmly invited along.

Lytham’s special draw is the chance to explore this historic mansion and grounds, lovingly restored by a dedicated trust. The Grade-1 listed mansion is a treasure trove of history, art and artefacts, with house tours available for a small additional fee.

With 78 acres of parkland including woodland, dovecote, bird life, and two lakes, there’s plenty to tire the most energetic end-of-term youngsters. The park is also notably dog-friendly, so every ‘Rover’ can enjoy exploring miles of shady paths too!

Just sevem miles from Blackpool at the end of the M55, the show runs from 10am-4pm. At £7 per adult and £2.50 for children, admission includes free parking, full access to the park, gardens, and historic tearoom set in the West Wing, with stable-yard picnic tables.

Organiser Mark Woodward says; “It’s a stirring scene to see a cavalcade of classic cars heading for the seaside, and everyone can enjoy these gleaming cars on the sweeping lawns in front of the mansion. With plenty for everyone, I can’t think of anywhere better than Lytham for a leisurely summer Sunday!”