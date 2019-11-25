Lytham Festival 2020: Here's everything you can look forward to on the Green

Festival lovers will be dancing on the shore lines of the Fylde coast once again as multi-Grammy and Academy award winning American singer Lionel Richie revealed he will play Lytham Festival 2020.

Hailed as one of the world’s most successful balladeers and recording artists, Richie will add a date at Lytham Green, to his UK and European Hello Tour next year.

The soul legend will headline Saturday, July 4.

Bosses at Cuffe and Taylor, live music and event promoters and founders of the Lytham Festival said securing another international superstar was a major coup following legend Rod Stewart’s sell out performance last year.

And they promised 2020’s festival would be another to go down in history as Lancashire music fans will also be saying ‘hello’ to a host of big name acts with Westlife, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Little Mix all confirmed for headline slots at Lancashire’s biggest music gig, as it celebrates its 11th year.

Festival director Peter Taylor said:“2020 is shaping to be yet another massive year for Lytham Festival.

“We had an incredible line-up for 2019 as we celebrated our 10-year anniversary so our mission was to make 2020 even bigger and better, and we believe the festival we have planned will do just that.

“To have Lionel Richie and Westlife on the same bill as Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Little Mix is incredibly exciting and really does make this our biggest ever line-up.

“There will be tens of thousands of people descending on Lytham for the five days of the festival and we can’t wait to welcome them for what will be five truly spectacular nights of live music.”

The eclectic line-up this year spans five nights, with Little Mix taking to the stage for Sunday’s closing slot, which has traditionally been reserved for the Lytham Proms.

In a new development for the Festival, the Proms will be another night to remember, with a new home and date at Lytham Hall on Saturday August 29th.

The 11th annual Lytham Festival will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, July 5.

Details of the remaining supporting acts are to be announced shortly.

With a career spanning more than five decades, having started out with funk and soul band the Commodores, Lionel Richie has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and claims his place in the hall of fame as one of the world’s best-selling artists.

He has scored 22 top 10’s, five Grammys, an Oscar for Best Original Score, a Golden Globe and a host of other awards with hits including Endless Love, Lady, Truly, Easy, Stuck on You, Say You, Say Me and huge dance numbers Dancing on the Ceiling and All Night Long.

The Hello Tour comes after the 70-year-old performer released his fourth live album, Hello from Last Vegas, which reached number one on the Billboard Artist 100 chart in late summer.

Richie has previously headlined festivals including Glastonbury where he drew the festival’s biggest crowd ever with more than 200,000 attendees.

Opening this year’s music spectacular will be long-running Irish pop group Westlife, who are on the road next year for a summer stadium tour across the UK.

The global pop kings made up of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan are promising ‘all the hits’ including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up alongside numbers from their new album Spectrum, which was released this month.

And following his mammoth success with Someone You Loved and Hold Me While You Wait, Scottish star Lewis Capaldi is sure to be a huge hit among fans when he arrives in Fylde.

Lewis is still currently riding high after topping the Billboard Hot 100 in the states with Someone You Loved.

The star’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is the best-selling album by a British artist in more than eight years, and reached number one on the UK, Scottish and Irish charts.

Having re-invented some of their most famous songs for new album ‘Reworked’ Snow Patrol will also be on tour performing some of their best loved songs.

The Northern Ireland indie rockers have worked together for 25 years racking up an impressive number of accolades including more than 17 million global album sales and an Ivor Novello award.

Their 2006 monster hit single Chasing Cars went on to become UK radio’s most played song of the 21st Century.

Pop superstars Little Mix are taking their unmissable live show on the road next year with their 21-date Summer 2020 tour, including July 5 at Lytham Green.

Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, the group have just completed their mammoth LM5 Arena Tour which took in cities across Europe, the UK and Ireland including an amazing five sold out dates at London’s O2 Arena.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as a global pop phenomenon.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles.

Their 2016 album 'Glory Days' was the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.

Five day passes for Lytham Festival are on sale now priced from £199 and are available from http://www.lythamfestival.com

Individual tickets priced from £35 will go on sale at 8am Thursday November 28.