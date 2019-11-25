Lytham Festival 2020: here are all the headliners to perform at Lytham Green and when
Lytham Festival bosses have revealed their 'biggest and best' line-up yet as Lancashire's biggest music event prepares to welcome another host of global superstars to the Lytham Green next summer.
Here are all the headliners announced to play across five nights in the Main Proms Arena in July 2020 for the 11th Lytham Festival.
1. Wednesday July 1 - Westlife
Hailed astheUKs top selling album group of the 21stCentury, the Irish pop superstars will open the Lytham Festival with all of their greatest hits includingSwear It Again,Flying Without WingsandYou Raise Me Up
Rising singer songwriterLewis Capaldiheadlines the Main Proms Arena. Its been a meteoric rise to success for the Scottish solo artist who is currently enjoying huge adoration on both sides of the Atlantic
Indie rockersSnow Patrolare the Friday night headliners. The Northern Irish band have racked up an impressive number of accolades including more than17 million global album sales and an Ivor Novello award
International superstarLionel Richie will performhits from his extensive and much-loved repertoire spanning five decades.His music is part of the fabric of pop music and Richie has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.