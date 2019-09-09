International Kite Festival 2019 in pictures: Thousands flock to St Annes for annual event

Thousands of visitors flocked to St Annes this weekend to enjoy the annual kite festival.

The eighth annual Kite Festival was postponed from its originally scheduled date in early August because of forecast of severe weather. The weekend saw a British Land Sailing Mini Yacht Fun Day complete with ‘Come and Try’ sessions, being held on St Annes’ North Beach on Saturday. A regatta complete with a host of water-based features took place at Fairhaven Lake on Sunday as did a display of classic motors hosted by the Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Society, all from 10am to 4pm.

