How to get tickets for the free award-winning Lancashire Science Festival

The University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) science spectacular returns for a one-day extravaganza on Saturday, October 23.

The registration desk and showfloors, on UCLan’s Preston Campus, will open at 9am and the shows start from 10am.

The free-to-attend event, which is one of the biggest free events in Lancashire and is now in its ninth year, will feature shows, workshops, exhibits and hands-on activities.

Performances include Mathew Tosh with his Pyrotrickery show; The Blowfish will be returning with his popular Heavy Metal Marine Biology show; while David Hall will wow the crowds with

his Mathmagics event.

Other activities will include Unmasked: The Science of Superheroes, which will invite the audience to test out their own superpowers and explores the psychology, biology, computer

science and astrophysics of our favourite superheroes; Ensonglopedia, which will ask what does it mean to be human?; and Perspectricks, which will see science magician Matt Pritchard

share a host of perplexing optical illusions, impossibilities, and ambiguous objects created from household items.

The Bubbles and Balloons Show will question if you can catch a bubble while exotic animals will be able to be handled in sessions covering the rainforest, habitats and minibeasts.

On the interactive showfloors, youngsters will be able to explore the world around us or step into new ones with Minecraft workshops. Other workshops will ask how do infections travel and

how do we stop them?

And there’s a chance to know what it’s like to walk on the moon at one of the UCLan-led astronomy stands which will simulate a moonwalk via a virtual reality headset.