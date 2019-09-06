Here is what Halloween fun to expect this October at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Get ready for Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s hair-raising and spell-binding Halloween experiences.

The park will transform into Vampire Pleasure Beach, from October 12 to 31, hosting several activities for all ages.

Get the party ‘startled’ on Saturday October 26 as Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens its gates until 10pm for the Halloween Late Night Riding and Fireworks event.

Join the hordes of zombies and vampires, goblins and ghouls partying in the park to live music around the FY4 area and the Spooktacular Dancing Fountains. The fun is then followed by a hair-raising evening of late-night riding and a firework display at 10pm.

Late night lovers can take a trip on the Journey To Hell – Freak Nights, where only the brave will survive. Watch a Halloween movie under the moonlight through Scream Screen. The event is adults only and will run from the October 27 to 31.

For little monsters, things get spooky down at Nickelodeon Land. Visitors can join Team Nick in this year’s Nick Or Treat. Dress up and join the fearsome fun, with freaky face painting.

Wristbands available from £23 online at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.