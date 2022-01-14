Here are nine things you can do in Lancashire to boost your happiness on Blue Monday

The term Blue Monday has been around since 2005 when the UK travel company - Sky Travel - revealed the date in a press release having calculated it through an "equation".

Its influencing factors include everything from the distance from Christmas and the level of debt to failed New Year's resolutions and the wintery weather.

So we've come up with a bunch of things you can do on Blue Monday to keep your spirits up.

1. Life's a beach! Take your pooch for a walk along the beautiful beach at Lytham St Annes. Fresh air, sea breeze, stunning views - what more could you want to beat the blues?

2. Head for the trees Hailed the mini Lake District of Manchester, Rivington is a perfect location for Go Ape. With its rugged hills, picturesque reservoirs and woodland bustling with wildlife, it has proved to be a hit with adrenaline lovers who enjoy a whole day out.

3. Castle capers Have a mooch round the magnificent Lancaster Castle. The castle is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 5.00pm. In winter tours normally operate from 10.30am to 3.15pm on weekdays and between 10.00am and 4.00pm on weekends.

4. Lark in the park Take a walk around Avenham & Miller Parks in Preston - located in the heart of the city centre. The parks are connected by beautiful and scenic paths, creating one large and diverse park.