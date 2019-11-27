Tractor ride at Avenham Park

Here are 6 places to see Santa in Lancashire this Christmas 2019

Are your children ready to see Santa?

Check out these places, which are all under £10.

Santa's grotto, at St Georges Shopping Centre, in Preston, is open every weekend until Christmas Eve and Wednesdays and Thursdays in December. Free, with a small donation to support Galloways Society for the Blind.

1. St George's Shopping Centre, Preston

Children will receive a goody bag with Coral Island tickets and gifts, tokens for Camel Derby and Coral Island rides and they can choose a special gift.'Tickets, available from Eventbrite are 5.98 for children under 3 and 8.68 for over 3s.

2. Coral Island, Blackpool

Meet Father Christmas at the South Meadow Lane entrance and take a tractor ride to Santas grotto:December 14, 15, 21 and 22. 10pound per child (plus 3pound adult). Filling up so book on 01772 906471

3. Tractor ride, Avenham and Miller parks, Preston

Visits are Sunday, December 8, Saturday and Sunday December 14 and 15 and Saturday and Sunday, December 21 and 22, 10am to 2pm. Tickets, at 7.50, must be booked: www.hoghtontower.co.uk/events/christmas-at-hoghton-tower/.

4. Magical Meeting with Father Christmas, Hoghton Tower

