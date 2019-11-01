Fylde firework displays start Sunday

Lytham Round Table’s annual Charity Fireworks Display will be held on Tuesday November 5 at Fylde Rugby Club, Ansdell.

The display is the Round Table’s main fund-raiser in the year and the profits go to good causes in the local community.

There will be a fairground, food stall and the Rugby Club bar will be open. All profits go to charitable and good causes in the local community.

Discounted advance tickets can by purchased from Fylde Rugby Club and Kelly's Convenience Store in Ansdell

Gates open at 6pm and the display starts at 7.30pm.

Prior to that on Sunday November 3, St Anne’s Cricket Club host their annual fireworks extravaganza. There will be a bar and hot food and it runs from 5.30pm to 10pm. Tickets are £5 per family.

And on November 9, Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club will host it’s annual firework event. Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6.15pm and fireworks at 8pm. Entrance is £3 per person with children under 5 can get in for free. Family tickets for two adults and two children are £10. Hot food and outside bar available.