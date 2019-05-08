'Frozen foal' Frodo makes incredible recovery to compete at Royal Windsor Show

A foal found almost frozen to death will show off his paces at a prestigious horse show today.



Four-year-old Frodo didn’t have the strength to stand when he was found on the brink of death, slumped in a pile of mouldy hay just over four years ago.

But thanks to being rehomed at the World Horse Welfare Penny Farm, on Preston New Road, Peel, Frodo is now a picture of health and will compete in the ridden coloured horse class at the Royal Windsor Show.

Nicolle Walmsley, Frodo’s groom, said: “Regardless of whether he takes home a rosette, we’re all incredibly proud of him and his incredible transformation from the tiny, weak foal who came into World Horse Welfare Penny Farm.

“He’s an amazing ambassador for World Horse Welfare, showing everyone just what rescue horses and ponies are capable of achieving.”

Frodo’s astonishing story of recovery will be brought to life through one of ten sculptures on the charity’s World Horse Trail at the show.

The sculptures are modelled on a maquette sculpted by acclaimed artist, Judy Boyt, with each one designed by a different artist or celebrity.

Frodo’s sculpture was designed by Jennifer Bell, who used patchwork quilts and blankets to ensure the ‘frozen foal’ is never cold again.

His remarkable recovery saw him crowned RSPCA PRP Rescue Pony Champion at national show, Equifest, last year.

Natalie added: “Frodo’s success at Equifest was a dream come true so it’s fantastic to have the opportunity for him to show off his paces again at Royal Windsor.”

Frodo when he was found October 2014.'He was rehomed at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm, on Preston New Road, Blackpool