Wyre Council has launched its activities for the great outdoors and there’s a packed agenda with something for everyone.

On Monday, join a team of enthusiastic beach cleaners to give Rossall Beach a tidy-up. It’s a rewarding morning looking after the environment. No need to book for this one - meet at Rossall promenade, Cleveleys near the flag pole at 9.30am.

There’s a long walk planned for January 14 across the fields and lanes of the Wyre Estuary. It starts at 10.30am at River Road and takes in the views of the river as it meanders up stream. You will have to book and it’s £4, £3 for concessions. Call 01995 602125 or email [email protected]

Beach cleans such as this are part of a host of outdoor events in Wyre this January

On January 16, there's a winter bird watching event at Rossall Point Tower. This takes place from 10am to 11am.

The Walking Wyre group is out and about frequently throughout January including on the 22nd with a stroll in Fleetwood along the seafront. This is an afternoon event starting at The Esplanade at 1.30pm.

Also on January 22 is an Ecology Day with Dr Alan Bedford. It's an introduction to invertebrates including identification and recording, photography and microscopy. It's £5 for RSB members and £10 for non members, children can go free accompanied by an adult. It's in Thornton and more details will be given when booking - email [email protected] Price includes use of equipment, refreshments and buffet lunch. It takes place from 10am to 5pm