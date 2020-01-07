From We Will Rock You to trigger point pilates - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

We Will Rock You: The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, quiz show, pictures, cryptograms, general knowledge, music and “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot, plus free chocolate. Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, South Promenade, Blackpool. 9pm.

Others

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. The White Church, Fairhaven. 6.30-7.30pm. Details ring 01253 403273.

Farmer Parr’s Animal World: Rare breeds galore. Wyrefield Farm, Rossall Lane and Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Details, (01253) 874389.

Fleetwood Acoustic Room: Free and open event where musicians and music lovers are welcome to join for an evening of like minded people. Entry by donation. The North Euston Hotel, The Esplanade, Fleetwood. 7.30pm.