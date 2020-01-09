From We Will Rock You to an evening of jazz - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, January 9, 2020

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

We Will Rock You: The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits delivered in a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the bands’ legendary live performances. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Folk

Fleetwood Folk Club: Singer’s night, singers, musicians, poets, storytellers or listeners all welcome. The Steamer, Queens Terrace, Fleetwood. 8.30pm. Admission free.

Jazz

Wyre Levee Stompers: The Ashley Club, Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys 8.30-10.30pm.

Quiz

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot. The Bay Horse, 1 Station Road, Thornton. 8.30pm.

Others

Blackpool Zoo And Dinosaur Safari: Home to more than 400 animals as well as 32 different dinosaurs. Daily from 10am. East Park Drive, Blackpool. Details (01253) 830830.