From We Will Rock You to a trip to the zoo - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Monday, January 6, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

We Will Rock You: The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Others

Tea Dance: Chris Hopkins on the organ, tea and coffee available. Marine Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood. 2-4pm.

Live Poets: Read, listen, perform and appreciate all aspects of poetry, classic, modern and original. Theme is opportunity onwards and upwards. Reading Lounge, Central Library, Queen Street, Blackpool. 1pm.

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. Marton Methodist Church, Midgeland Road, Marton. 10.45-11.45am.

Blackpool Zoo and Dinosaur Safari: Home to more than 400 animals as well as 32 different dinosaurs. Daily from 10am. East Park Drive, Blackpool. Details (01253) 830830.