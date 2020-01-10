From We Will Rock You to a talk from a local author - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, January 10, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

We Will Rock You: The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Snow White: Presented by Rainbow Dance and Theatre School, a magical panto for all the family. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 7.15pm.

Social clubs

40s & 50s Dance Night: Hampton Road Social, Off Lytham Road, South Shore.

Roy Rolland: Claremont Conservative Club, Westminster Road, Blackpool.

Midnight Blue: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

The Versions: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Joanna Shorrock: Hotels and Apartments Club, 122 Coronation Street, Blackpool.

Karaoke and Open Mic with Mad Mike: Cleveleys Men’s Club, Slinger Road, Cleveleys.

Roger Lee: Thornton Cleveleys Wings Club. 135, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Maurice Mallone: Blackpool RBL Club, 33039 King Street, Blackpool.

Others

Dancing To The Beat Of The Tide: Local author and historian Angela Norris gives a talk around her book, discussing the songs, fashion and education growing up in Wyre. She will be testing your knowledge of the music of the time with a quiz. An opportunity to purchase a copy of this and other books she has written. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 2.15-3.15pm.

Soul, Motown & Disco - DJ Dave Ward: Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool. 9pm - midnight.