From the pantomime Peter Pan to meeting Santa - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, December 6, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Pantomime

Peter Pan: Starring soap and West End star Tom Lister as Captain Hook, Steve Royle as Smee, Jack Heasman as Peter Pan, Christina Meehan as Mrs Darling, Rachel Grundy as Tinkerbell, Natalie Hollingsworth as Tiger Lilly, Ruth Betteridge as Wendy, comedy acrobats The Nitwits as The Pirate Crew and the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts dancers. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 7pm.

Picture: Martin Bostock Photography

Entertainment

Celebrate the festive season in style with the Funny Girls, a unique experience offering an unforgettable evening of funny, cheeky, good old fashioned cabaret with a twist.

Other events

Ghost Hunt: Go behind the velvet curtain in search of ghostly goings-on at the Winter Gardens. You will investigate the auditorium, the circle, above and below the stage and even the original projector room where the old projectionist is said to haunt! 9pm-2am.

Just Good Friends: Changing loneliness to happiness, it’s about laughter and fun and being there for each other.

Regular weekly meetings. Contact Bev on 07557734233.

Meet Santa: Santa lives in his own special log cabin at Farmer Parr’s in Fleetwood, with Rudolph peeping through the window. The entire barn is magically transformed into a Winter Wonderland with a live nativity scene.