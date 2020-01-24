From the Kaiser Chiefs to a talk about the Western Front - here are some things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, January 24, 2020

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Kaiser Chiefs: Plus very special guests Razorlight. Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool.

Strictly Sherlock: Jonathan Goodwin returns as Sherlock Holmes. Join the king of the detectives as he brings to life those three startling cases, The Sussex Vampire, The Creeping Man and The Devil’s Foot! Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

The Addams Family: Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham, 7.30pm.

Pubs and bars

The Rising Souls and Empyre: The Waterloo Music Bar, Waterloo Road, South Shore. 7.30pm.

Social clubs

Roy Rolland: Claremont Conservative Club, Westminster Road, Blackpool.

Night by Night: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Soul Night: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Jason Jay: Hotels and Apartments Club, 122 Coronation Street, Blackpool.

Lee Anthony: Thornton Cleveleys Wings Club. 135, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Nigel Miles: Blackpool RBL Club, 33039 King Street, Blackpool.

Others

The Western Front: Graham Chadwick gives an interesting talk with images,which includes unusual aspects of the war, including caring for the wounded. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 2.15pm-3.15pm.