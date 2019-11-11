From the history of Lancashire's lost castles to the local choir group - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Monday, November 11, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Events

FARMER PARR’S ANIMAL WORLD: Rare breeds galore. Wyrefield Farm, Rossall Lane and Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Details, (01253) 874389.

>>Read more what's on news here

Social clubs

THE BIG QUIZ: Hampton Road Social, Off Lytham Road, South Shore.

SMART PHONE QUIZ: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Other events

LANCASHIRE'S LOST CASTLES: Learn about the history and development of some fascinating structures as well as some of their famous and infamous owners and occupants including the local lord who was responsible for putting the Tudor dynasty on the throne of England. Booking essential. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 1.30-3.30pm.

MERESIDE COMMUNITY GOSPEL CHOIR : Very relaxed, informal and friendly choir. New members welcome. Tarnside Community Centre, Tarnside, Mereside. 7.30-9.30pm. Details ring Linda 07784 325537.