From the Girl On The Train to dance classes here are five things to do in Blackpool today - Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

The Girl On The Train: Starring Samantha Womack, this gripping new play will keep you guessing until the final moment at the Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Pubs and bars

Acoustic Room: Open event where musicians and music lovers are welcome to join for an evening of like minded people at the North Euston Hotel, Fleetwood. 7.30pm.

Other events:

Dance classes: At the Ansdell Arena, the YMCA is sponsoring a dance class for basic modern ballroom, Latin and some popular sequence dances. £4.20 per session.

Choir: The Elswick Singers: New members welcome at. Elswick Village Hall, Roseacre Road, Elswick. 7.30pm.

Farmer Parrs: Animal World: Rare breeds galore. Wyrefield Farm, Rossall Lane and Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood. Daily, 10am to 5pm.