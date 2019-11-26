From T Rex tribute T Rextasy to meeting up for coffee and a chat - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

A Murder is Announced: Presented by Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd, their acclaimed production of Agatha Christie’s classic Miss Marple Mystery is at The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool at 7.30pm.

T Rextasy: The acoustic show accompanied by the Mavron Quartet. Featuring a range of classic Bolan songs and audience Q&As at Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 7.30pm.

Quiz

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot at Tobery Carvery, Salters Wharf, South Promenade, St Annes.

Other events

Coffee Morning: Meet up for a chat with other members of the Friends of Poulton Library and enjoy coffee or a cup of tea at Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 10am-noon.

Poetry People: Read, listen, perform and appreciate all aspects of poetry, classic, modern and original. Theme darkest days, also reading poets K & L at St Annes Library, Clifton Drive, St Annes. 2-4pm.