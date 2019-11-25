From singing at the local gospel choir to listening and appreciating poetry - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Monday, November 25, 2019

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

All Around The World: Charity and community event, celebrating Dance in schools across the Fylde Coast. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 6.30pm.

Poetry People

Read, listen, perform and appreciate all aspects of poetry, classic, modern and original. Theme darkest hours, darkest days, also reading poets W, X and Y. Thornton Library, Victoria Road East, Thornton. 1.30-3.30pm.

Quiz

The Big Quiz at Hampton Road Social, Off Lytham Road, South Shore and a Smart Phone Quiz and Rock & Roll Bingo at Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Choir

Mereside Community Gospel Choir: Very relaxed, informal and friendly choir. New members welcome. Tarnside Community Centre, Tarnside, Mereside. 7.30-9.30pm. Details ring Linda 07784 325537.

Pilates

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. Marton Methodist Church, Midgeland Road, Marton. 10.45-11.45am.