From Private Peaceful at the theatre to an opportunity to have your antiques valued - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

Private Peaceful: Private Peaceful relives the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

A Flint Street Nativity: A fun play for adults and children however please be aware that it contains some very rude words which may not be suitable for the very young. Thornton Little Theatre, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton at 7.30pm.

Woofers Comedy Club: A fantastic line up of comedy featuring headliner and one of the best comics on the Planet, Mr Sean Collins at Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham at 8.30pm.

Charity Night

Stand Up to Cancer Charity Gala Night - Fleetwood’s Got the Full Monty: Hosted by Dave McPartlin of Flakefleet School and BGT fame. Featuring; Blue Pig Orchestra, Thornton-Cleveleys Operatic Society, Chique, Jim Lawrenson, Charity Auction, The Big Bang. Marine Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood. 8pm.



Other Events

Antiques and Collectables: An opportunity to see a member of staff from a local auction room to give you a free valuation. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 10am-1pm.